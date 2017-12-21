"Under U.S. law, companies are prohibited from discriminating based on age in employment advertising, recruiting, and hiring, and it is also unlawful to publish a job ad that indicates a preference related to age.T-Mobile, Amazon, and other companies are accused of using Facebook ads to exclude older Americans from jobs - The Washington Post
The lawsuit takes issue with a practice -- the targeting of ads by age and demographics -- that is ubiquitous in online advertising and is not limited to Facebook. Facebook, however, takes additional steps to explain to users why they are seeing an ad. These steps, which appear in a window after a user clicks on an ad, served as the documentation of the demographic categories used by different corporations."
Also see Facebook's take on the issue: This Time, ProPublica, We Disagree
