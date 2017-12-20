Compete different
"Apple is the biggest tech giant, worth nearly $900 billion, yet it stands curiously apart. The company sells lots of expensive phones, but it’s no monopolist. The iPhone’s combined share of the five biggest European markets is under 20 percent, says Kantar Worldpanel. The company also uses privacy as a selling point. It does not gather personal information to sell to advertisers, places similar restrictions on app developers and fights government attempts to unlock suspects’ phones. Apple’s inability to master social media means its business does not affect elections either.
Apple is not carefree. The company’s attempts to slither out of paying taxes make it a target in its own right. At worst, though, the result is probably a fine. Its rivals are looking at major, forced changes in their business models."Apple Provides Hedge Against Tech Backlash - The New York Times