"We’ve been headed here for a while. But this was the year it actually happened: Advertisers spent more on digital than traditional TV.2017 was the year digital ad spending finally beat TV - Recode
To be specific: Digital ad spending reached $209 billion worldwide — 41 percent of the market — in 2017, while TV brought in $178 billion — 35 percent of the market — in 2017. That’s according to Magna, the research arm of media buying firm IPG Mediabrands.
Bear in mind that this isn’t because TV ads are cratering — TV ad spending is still flat or slowly growing, depending on the year. And in most cases big TV advertisers have yet to move much of their budget over to digital, even though Facebook and Google are working hard to make that happen."
Tuesday, December 05, 2017
2017 was the year digital ad spending finally beat TV - Recode
Something to watch
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:14 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)