"When Bitcoin first entered the public consciousness a few years back, a handful of large companies like Dell and Expedia announced that they would begin accepting the virtual currency. But there weren’t many takers.Bitcoin Hasn’t Replaced Cash, but Investors Don’t Care - The New York Times
This failure hasn’t bothered many of the people buying up Bitcoins in recent months, pushing the price to new highs — above $13,000 for one Bitcoin on Wednesday.
These investors aren’t using their tokens to buy computers or to book trips. Instead, they are hoarding Bitcoins as if it were virtual gold, a new way to store money outside the control of any government or company."
Thursday, December 07, 2017
Bitcoin Hasn’t Replaced Cash, but Investors Don’t Care - The New York Times
$15,624.50 as I type this (per Google; Coindesk says a mere $14,338.65); for another *coin reality check, see Coinbase: The Heart of the Bitcoin Frenzy (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:03 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)