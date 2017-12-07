Thursday, December 07, 2017

Bitcoin Hasn’t Replaced Cash, but Investors Don’t Care - The New York Times

$15,624.50 as I type this (per Google; Coindesk says a mere $14,338.65); for another *coin reality check, see Coinbase: The Heart of the Bitcoin Frenzy (NYT)

"When Bitcoin first entered the public consciousness a few years back, a handful of large companies like Dell and Expedia announced that they would begin accepting the virtual currency. But there weren’t many takers.

This failure hasn’t bothered many of the people buying up Bitcoins in recent months, pushing the price to new highs — above $13,000 for one Bitcoin on Wednesday.

These investors aren’t using their tokens to buy computers or to book trips. Instead, they are hoarding Bitcoins as if it were virtual gold, a new way to store money outside the control of any government or company."
