"For years, despite their growing power, tech platforms rarely garnered much scrutiny, and they were often loathe to accept how much their systems affected the real world. Indeed, the online ethos has been that platforms aren't really responsible for how people use them. It might as well be the slogan of Silicon Valley: We just make the tech, how people use it is another story.How 2017 Became a Turning Point for Tech Giants - The New York Times
In 2017, that changed. At first grudgingly and then with apparent enthusiasm, platform companies like Facebook began accepting some responsibility for how they are affecting the real world. They did not go as far as some critics would have liked — but in many significant ways they offered a shift in tone and tactics that suggested they were rethinking their positions."
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Better late than never
