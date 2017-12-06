A timely Amazon-and-friends reality check
"That future? We’re going to get better products for ludicrously low prices, and big brands across a range of categories — the Nests and Netgears of the world — are going to find it harder than ever to get us to shell out big money for their wares.
There’s a hidden hero in this story — or, if you’re a major brand, a shadowy villain. It’s Amazon.
To understand Amazon’s role, let’s take a closer look at how Wyze piggybacked off Amazon. Nest’s and Netgear’s comparable indoor cameras sell for around $200 each, while Wyze’s device goes for $20 plus shipping if you buy directly from the company’s website. The only other place to purchase the WyzeCam is on Amazon, where members of the company’s Prime service can get it for $30 including two-day shipping."The Hidden Player Spurring a Wave of Cheap Consumer Devices: Amazon - The New York Times