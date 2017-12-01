"Google is offering a new way for Raspberry Pi tinkerers to use its AI tools. It just announced the AIY Vision Kit, which includes a new circuit board and computer vision software that buyers can pair with their own Raspberry Pi computer and camera. (There’s also a cute cardboard box included, along with some supplementary accessories.) The kit costs $44.99 and will ship through Micro Center on December 31st.Google is making a computer vision kit for Raspberry Pi - The Verge
The AIY Vision Kit’s software includes three neural network models: one that recognizes a thousand common objects; one that recognizes faces and expressions; and a “a person, cat and dog detector.” Users can train their own models with Google’s TensorFlow machine learning software."
Friday, December 01, 2017
Google is making a computer vision kit for Raspberry Pi - The Verge
Coincidentally, see AWS DeepLens -- "The world’s first deep learning enabled video camera for developers" (AWS)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:18 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)