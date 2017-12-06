"Bitcoin has been giving the Republican tax plan a run for its money when it comes to who has been dominating the news over the past week.Bitcoin: What you need to know - The Washington Post
As of Jan. 1, the cryptocurrency was trading at $960.79 per coin. Around 4 p.m. Monday, it was selling in the $11,500 range, an increase of more than 10 times in less than a year.
The cryptocurrency joined the financial world’s mainstream last week when Chicago-based CME Group and the Chicago Board Options Exchange received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to begin trading bitcoin."
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
$12,825.24 as I type this; later in the article: "'Individuals should not invest any capital that they cannot afford to lose tomorrow,' Catalini said."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:18 AM
