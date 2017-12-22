"The deal sets Facebook up as a more direct competitor to Google’s YouTube, the most popular destination online for listening to music. Both technology giants are battling for a bigger share of people’s time, and music rights could help Facebook give users new ways to engage with its services.Facebook Steps Onto YouTube Turf With Universal Music Deal - Bloomberg
Striking deals with Facebook also gives record labels a way to put pressure on YouTube, which has become a powerful force in the music industry as a marketing tool and a way to introduce new artists. Google’s video site signed its own new long-term agreement with Universal Music, owned by Vivendi SA, and with Sony Music Entertainment this month, promising stronger policing of user uploads of copyrighted songs and paving the way for a new paid service after two years of tumultuous negotiations."
Friday, December 22, 2017
Facebook Steps Onto YouTube Turf With Universal Music Deal - Bloomberg
Also see Facebook has taken its first real steps into the music business (Recode)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:55 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)