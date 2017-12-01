"Asked why the original tweets have not been deleted, a Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) spokesperson said:Why Twitter didn't delete Britain First videos Trump retweeted - Nov. 30, 2017
"To help ensure people have an opportunity to see every side of an issue, there may be the rare occasion when we allow controversial content or behavior which may otherwise violate our rules to remain on our service because we believe there is a legitimate public interest in its availability."
"Each situation is evaluated on a case by case basis and ultimately decided upon by a cross-functional team," the spokesperson added."
Friday, December 01, 2017
Why Twitter didn't delete Britain First videos Trump retweeted (CNN)
Twitter confirms it's still spineless and opportunistic
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:35 AM
