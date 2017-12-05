""This means that the most expensive key enabling technology in the AR glasses teardown will now be affordably priced, effectively bringing down the overall cost of consumer AR glasses," Grobman said in an interview. "Quanta has suggested that full AR headsets would be priced for less than the cost of a high-end cell phone. That’s a big deal.”Apple Manufacturer Quanta Reaches Deal to Build AR Displays - Bloomberg
Apple is developing an AR headset that would integrate with digital assistant Siri, and display maps and text messages to the wearer, Bloomberg News reported last month. The Cupertino, California-based company plans to have its AR technology ready by 2019 for a release as early as 2020. Lumus expects headsets with its technology to reach the market within 12 to 18 months. Grobman wouldn’t say whether Lumus and Quanta are working on Apple’s glasses."
