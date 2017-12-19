"The Security Council sanctions on North Korea focus on its activities to develop a nuclear weapon. The administration, however, seems to be linking North Korea’s general pattern of bad behavior, including in cyberspace, to the call to implement all sanctions.U.S. declares North Korea carried out massive WannaCry cyberattack - The Washington Post
Democratic lawmakers criticized the disparity in the administration’s response to Russian hacking in the 2016 election and its reaction to North Korea’s cyber activities. “President Trump is handling the intelligence assessments regarding North Korea and Russia completely differently, staging an elaborate media roll-out to press on sanctions against North Korea while at the same time discrediting the assessment by these very same intelligence agencies that the Kremlin interfered with our election,” said Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), ranking member on the committee on oversight and government reform."
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
