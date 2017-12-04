"Berlin’s new book, “Troublemakers,” traces the careers of seven tech pioneers who helped turn the Valley into an economic and cultural powerhouse. On the latest episode of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher, she explained why it focuses on the years 1969 to 1983.Learning about Silicon Valley in the 1970s is ‘like watching the Big Bang,’ historian Leslie Berlin says - Recode
“Silicon Valley was this obscure little place, where it was gearhead engineers selling to gearhead engineers who used chips,” Berlin said. “Within not even a dozen years: The video game industry was born; the personal computer industry was born; biotech — which no one talks about — biotech was born, right here; modern venture capital took root, the first Arpanet transmission comes into SRI. It’s like you're watching the Big Bang.”
“It reminds me of The Beatles,” she added. “In 1963, they’re doing Little Richard covers. By 1970, they’ve completely transformed music and the broader culture.”"
Monday, December 04, 2017
