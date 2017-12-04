"But nothing would quite solidify Musk’s merry-prankster, ringmaster status than his recently announced plan to use the often-delayed launch of his Falcon Heavy rocket into a cross-promotional marketing campaign for Tesla, one of his other companies. In tweets on Friday and Saturday, Musk said that SpaceX plans to pursue putting a Tesla Roadster on to the top of the rocket, launching it into an orbit around Mars, while playing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”"Elon Musk, ever the merry prankster, plans to launch a Tesla to Mars on a SpaceX rocket - The Washington Post
Monday, December 04, 2017
Tbd when Blue Origin will launch an Amazon Echo...
