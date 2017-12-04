Monday, December 04, 2017

Elon Musk, ever the merry prankster, plans to launch a Tesla to Mars on a SpaceX rocket - The Washington Post

Tbd when Blue Origin will launch an Amazon Echo...

"But nothing would quite solidify Musk’s merry-prankster, ringmaster status than his recently announced plan to use the often-delayed launch of his Falcon Heavy rocket into a cross-promotional marketing campaign for Tesla, one of his other companies. In tweets on Friday and Saturday, Musk said that SpaceX plans to pursue putting a Tesla Roadster on to the top of the rocket, launching it into an orbit around Mars, while playing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”"
Elon Musk, ever the merry prankster, plans to launch a Tesla to Mars on a SpaceX rocket - The Washington Post
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 