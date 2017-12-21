"Amazon.com Inc. remains the top online destination for U.S. shoppers seeking products, but Alphabet Inc.’s Google and other search engines narrowed the gap over the past year.Google Narrows Search Gap With Amazon, Retailers Left in Dust - Bloomberg
About 49 percent of online shoppers visit Amazon first when searching for products, down from 55 percent in 2016, according to a consumer survey from San Francisco research firm Survata. Google and other search engines followed at 36 percent, up from 28 percent. Consumers visited individual retailers’ websites first only 15 percent of the time, compared with 16 percent last year."
A discouraging dynamic for retailers
