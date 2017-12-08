Bitcoin’s Price Surpasses $18,000 Level, Market Cap Now Higher Than Visa’s (The Cointelegraph)

Closer to $14K again as I type this, per Coindesk; also see Why Has Bitcoin’s Price Gone Up So Fast? (NYT), which notes "And on Thursday, less than two weeks later, the price of a single Bitcoin rose above $20,000 on some exchanges" and Wall Street can't wait to short bitcoin (Axios) [Update: back above $15K less than an hour after the original post]
"Bitcoin has sustained its phenomenal rise and already surpassed the $18,000 per token level as of Dec. 7, 2017.Bitcoin’s Price Surpasses $18,000 Level, Market Cap Now Higher Than Visa’s
Because of this, the leading virtual currency’s market capitalization (cap) has also swelled to a new record high of $305 bln, surpassing that of payments technology firm Visa, whose market cap is currently pegged at $254.74 bln.
In his tweet, Pension Partners Director of Research Charlie Bilello said that Bitcoin’s cap has already surpassed that of Visa’s. Visa is currently the biggest electronic payment processor in the world with a revenue of $8.9 tln and 141 bln transactions annually."