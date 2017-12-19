Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Facebook will use facial recognition to tell you when people upload your picture - Recode

For more details, see these Facebook Newsroom posts: Managing Your Identity on Facebook with Face Recognition Technology and Hard Questions: Should I Be Afraid of Face Recognition Technology?

"The point of all this, according to Facebook, is to offer better privacy settings for people who use the service. It’s nice to know that your cousin just uploaded an embarrassing photo of you, for example, even if you aren’t tagged in it.

But ensuring that users can’t impersonate someone else in their profile photo is also important in Facebook’s fight against so-called fake news. Alerting someone that another person is using their photo could result in better policing of inauthentic accounts."
