"In announcing plans to hire many more human moderators to flag disturbing and extremist content this week, YouTube has become the latest Silicon Valley giant to acknowledge that software alone won’t solve many of the problems plaguing the industry.Google wants more humans to help solve the problem of child exploitation on YouTube - The Washington Post
YouTube, which is owned by Google, said in a blog post Monday night that it would significantly increase the number of people monitoring such content across the company next year. By 2018, Google will employ roughly 10,000 content moderators and other professionals tasked with addressing violations of its content policies. The search giant would not disclose the number of employees currently performing such jobs, but a person familiar with the company’s operations said the hiring represents a 25 percent increase from where Google is now."
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Following Facebook's announcement in late October: Facebook pledges to double its 10,000-person safety and security staff by end of 2018 (CNBC)
