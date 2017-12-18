"But there was a caveat to the claim: Facebook, which cited outside research throughout the report, says that using social media passively — described as “reading but not interacting with people” — makes users feel worse.Why is Facebook admitting that social networks can be bad for our health? - Recode
Engaging with content on social media — Facebook describes this as “sharing messages, posts and comments with close friends and reminiscing about past interactions” — actually makes people feel better, Facebook claims.
So: Aimlessly scrolling through the news feed is bad. But scrolling through the news feed and clicking Like and leaving comments is good."
Monday, December 18, 2017
Why is Facebook admitting that social networks can be bad for our health? - Recode
See Hard Questions: Is Spending Time on Social Media Bad for Us? (Facebook) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)