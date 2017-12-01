Friday, December 01, 2017

Tesla mega-battery in Australia activated - BBC News

Activated with ~40 days to spare; also see Elon Musk's Battery Boast Will Be Short-Lived (Bloomberg)
"When fully charged, the battery can power up to 30,000 homes for an hour. However, it will mostly be used to support and stabilise existing electricity supplies.
The battery is comprised of a grid system that runs on the same technology that powers Tesla's cars.
In a statement, the company said the completion of the battery "shows that a sustainable, effective energy solution is possible"."
