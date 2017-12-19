"Among the accounts that disappeared from the site were those linked to Britain First, the far-right fringe group U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted to near universal condemnation, and white supremacist organizations like the League of the South and American Renaissance.Twitter Bans Some White Supremacists and Other Extremists - Bloomberg
The company’s critics described the action as a wide-ranging "purge," noting that it took place on Joseph Stalin’s birthday. But prominent extremists continue to have live accounts, including Richard Spencer, the head of the white nationalist group the National Policy Institute; Jason Kessler, the main organizer of last summer’s "Unite the Right" rally; and David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan."
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A policy that will take more than 280 characters to explain
