Pivot to the cloud: intelligent features in Google Sheets help businesses uncover insights (Google blog)

"When it comes to data in spreadsheets, deciphering meaningful insights can be a challenge whether you’re a spreadsheet guru or data analytics pro. But thanks to advances in the cloud and artificial intelligence, you can instantly uncover insights and empower everyone in your organization—not just those with technical or analytics backgrounds—to make more informed decisions.Pivot to the cloud: intelligent features in Google Sheets help businesses uncover insights
We launched "Explore" in Sheets to help you decipher your data easily using the power of machine intelligence, and since then we’ve added even more ways for you to intelligently visualize and share your company data. Today, we’re announcing additional features to Google Sheets to help businesses make better use of their data, from pivot tables and formula suggestions powered by machine intelligence, to even more flexible ways to help you analyze your data."
Thursday, December 07, 2017
Tbd when AlphaZero will be integrated with Google Sheets, learn the rules of your business domain in a few minutes, and tell you if you should just give up...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:46 AM
