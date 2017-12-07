"For the past year, the software and cloud computing giant has mounted a cloak-and-dagger, take-no-prisoners lobbying campaign against Google, perhaps hoping to cause the company intense political and financial pain at a time when the two tech giants are also warring in federal court over allegations of stolen computer code.Inside Oracle’s cloak-and-dagger political war with Google - Recode
Since 2010, Oracle has accused Google of copying Java and using key portions of it in the making of Android. Google, for its part, has fought those claims vigorously. More recently, though, their standoff has intensified. And as a sign of the worsening rift between them, this summer Oracle tried to sell reporters on a story about the privacy pitfalls of Android, two sources confirmed to Recode."
Thursday, December 07, 2017
And this is before Google Cloud Spanner gains mainstream momentum and performs a cashectomy on the Oracle Database business...
