"Twitter announced Tuesday that it's adding a tool that makes it easy to thread tweets together, giving users more space for thoughtful commentary, unhinged rants and everything in between. The move builds on the company's recent decision to abandon its traditional 140-character count for 280 characters to allow people more room per tweet — even as the social network struggles to clarify its policies on what is appropriate conduct on Twitter.Twitter makes it easier to rant by making tweetstorms an official feature - The Washington Post
The company said in a blog post that it was inspired to create the tool based on what users were already doing. “At Twitter, we have a history of studying how people use our service and then creating features to make what they’re doing easier. The Retweet, @reply, and hashtag are examples of this,” product manager Sasank Reddy said."
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
See Nice Threads (Twitter blog) for more details
