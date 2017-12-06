In other competitive confrontation customer consequences, see Where is Amazon’s Prime Video app for Apple TV? (The Verge) [Update: Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV, finally (The Verge)]
"Alphabet Inc.’s Google pulled support for its YouTube video service from Amazon.com Inc.’s streaming-media devices, citing the internet retailer’s failure to make Amazon Prime Video available through Google’s gadgets and the recent halt of the sale of some Nest products on its website.Google Blocks YouTube Access From Amazon's Streaming Devices - Bloomberg
Google blocked YouTube access via the Echo Show, Amazon’s smart speaker with a touchscreen, on Tuesday and will stop supporting YouTube on Amazon’s Fire TV set-top box on Jan. 1. In a statement, a Google representative said it’s taking the action because the YouTube apps on Amazon products aren’t made by Google, like the YouTube app on the iPhone is, and the retail giant doesn’t sell some Google products, such as Chromecast and Google Home."