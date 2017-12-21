Perhaps a less virtual product reality for Magic Leap in 2018; see Magic Leap: Founder of Secretive Start-Up Unveils Mixed-Reality Goggles (Rolling Stone) for extensive details
"The Florida-based startup has long promised to develop a headset with technology that would show 3-D virtual objects superimposed on the real world, by projecting light into the human eye—a simulation of how people perceive actual objects. To achieve that, Magic Leap said it would build its own software and hardware and handle the manufacturing in-house.Magic Leap Shows Off Long-Awaited Headset With Few Details - Bloomberg
The updated website is sparse on details, including the product’s cost and the exact date the “creator edition,” aimed at software developers, will be available, let alone be ready for consumers. In September, Bloomberg reported that the headset will cost $1,500 to $2,000, citing people familiar with company’s plans. Abovitz told Glixel that “pre-order and pricing will come together,” and described the Magic Leap One as a “premium artisan computer.”"