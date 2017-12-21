"Starting as early as next year, software developers will be able to design a single application that works with a touchscreen or mouse and trackpad depending on whether it’s running on the iPhone and iPad operating system or on Mac hardware, according to people familiar with the matter.Apple Plans Combined iPhone, iPad & Mac Apps to Create One User Experience - Bloomberg
Developers currently must design two different apps -- one for iOS, the operating system of Apple’s mobile devices, and one for macOS, the system that runs Macs. That’s a lot more work. What’s more, Apple customers have long complained that some Mac apps get short shrift. For example, while the iPhone and iPad Twitter app is regularly updated with the social network’s latest features, the Mac version hasn’t been refreshed recently and is widely considered substandard. With a single app for all machines, Mac, iPad and iPhone users will get new features and updates at the same time."
Thursday, December 21, 2017
Apple Plans Combined iPhone, iPad & Mac Apps to Create One User Experience - Bloomberg
The iOS-ification of the Mac continues
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:33 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)