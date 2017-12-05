"Google, which missed out on the rise of the internet in China, is determined not to make the same mistake in India. It has marshaled some of its best developers, designers and researchers to figure out how to adapt or completely rethink products like YouTube to serve the needs of mobile internet users with smaller budgets but big aspirations.Google Missed Out on China. Can It Flourish in India? - The New York Times
Many of the world’s biggest tech companies — Facebook, Google and Amazon from the United States, and Alibaba and Tencent from China — are competing with local businesses like Reliance, Flipkart and Paytm to win their loyalties. With 1.3 billion people, only one-third of whom are currently online, India has huge moneymaking potential for the services that secure a foothold."
Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Google Missed Out on China. Can It Flourish in India? - The New York Times
In other "frightful five" global news, see Amazon’s Australian Launch Brings Excitement, Dread and Defiance (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:33 AM
