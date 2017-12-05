Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Google Missed Out on China. Can It Flourish in India? - The New York Times

In other "frightful five" global news, see Amazon’s Australian Launch Brings Excitement, Dread and Defiance (NYT)

"Google, which missed out on the rise of the internet in China, is determined not to make the same mistake in India. It has marshaled some of its best developers, designers and researchers to figure out how to adapt or completely rethink products like YouTube to serve the needs of mobile internet users with smaller budgets but big aspirations.

Many of the world’s biggest tech companies — Facebook, Google and Amazon from the United States, and Alibaba and Tencent from China — are competing with local businesses like Reliance, Flipkart and Paytm to win their loyalties. With 1.3 billion people, only one-third of whom are currently online, India has huge moneymaking potential for the services that secure a foothold."
Google Missed Out on China. Can It Flourish in India? - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 