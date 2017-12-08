"The Republican tax bills moving through Congress could significantly hobble the United States’ renewable energy industry because of a series of provisions that scale back incentives for wind and solar power while bolstering older energy sources like oil and gas production.Renewable Energy Is Surging. The G.O.P. Tax Bill Could Curtail That. - The New York Times
The possibility highlights the degree to which the nation’s recent surge in renewable electricity generation is still sustained by favorable tax treatment, which has lowered the cost of solar and wind production while provoking the ire of fossil-fuel competitors seeking to weaken those tax preferences."
Friday, December 08, 2017
Renewable Energy Is Surging. The G.O.P. Tax Bill Could Curtail That. - The New York Times
On a related note, see How Trump Did the Impossible: Getting Solar and Oil Lobbyists to Unite (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:57 AM
