Ajit Pai may have to accelerate the timing of his career shift to telecommunications lobbyist, if he goes ahead as expected tomorrow; also see Act now to save the internet as we know it (Tim Berners-Lee on Medium)
"The survey by the university's Program for Public Consultation and Voice of the People, a nonpartisan polling organization, concluded that 83 percent of Americans do not approve of the FCC proposal. Just 16 percent said they approved.Study: More than 8 in 10 Americans -- and 75 percent of Republicans -- oppose the net neutrality plan by the FCC and Ajit Pai - The Washington Post
Americans in the survey were far less likely to find the FCC's arguments for repeal persuasive, and far more likely to agree with arguments for keeping the regulations. While 48 percent said they found the government's case convincing, 75 percent said they found the contrasting arguments of consumer groups and tech companies convincing.
About one in five Republicans said they were in favor of the FCC's proposal."