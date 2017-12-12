"Note that Apple references “approval of today’s agreement,” which is also unusual. Normally Apple just buys a company and that’s that. So Apple presumably thinks that it will need some sort of regulatory approval to get the deal done — perhaps that’s because Shazam is based in the U.K. I’ll update if Apple provides any info.Apple has bought Shazam, the music recognition app - Recode
One other thought: While Shazam has played up its ability to do more than just recognize a song that’s playing — it has a “visual Shazam” capability that lets you use your camera to ID objects — my hunch is that Apple is interested, first and foremost, in Shazam’s core utility. I imagine it will eventually be integrated directly into the iPhone’s iOS."
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
For an overview of Shazam's visual recognition capabilities (from 2015), see Shazam Introduces Visual Recognition Capabilities, Opening Up A New World Of Shazamable Content
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:20 AM
