Monday, December 18, 2017

News Feed FYI: Fighting Engagement Bait on Facebook | Facebook Newsroom

Leveraging a machine learning model for more authentic engagement

"Posts that ask people for help, advice, or recommendations, such as circulating a missing child report, raising money for a cause, or asking for travel tips, will not be adversely impacted by this update.

Instead, we will demote posts that go against one of our key News Feed values — authenticity. Similar to our other recent efforts to demote clickbait headlines and links to low-quality web page experiences, we want to reduce the spread of content that is spammy, sensational, or misleading in order to promote more meaningful and authentic conversations on Facebook."
News Feed FYI: Fighting Engagement Bait on Facebook | Facebook Newsroom
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 