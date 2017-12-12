"The good news for the alt-right’s detractors, then, is that the movement’s vision of a flourishing parallel internet seems doomed to fail.The ‘Alt-Right’ Created a Parallel Internet. It’s an Unholy Mess. - The New York Times
The bad news is that, without a functional alternate ecosystem, it may be harder to quarantine the views of neo-Nazis and other noxious ideologues to little-used corners of the internet, far from the vast majority of users. Facebook, Twitter, and other mainstream services will continue to be the dominant venue for ideological battles, and keeping these platforms free of hate and misinformation will remain those companies’ responsibility. Let’s hope they’re up to the challenge."
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Final paragraphs from an alt-right + internet reality check
