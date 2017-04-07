On a related note, see Facebook Starts to Educate Users on How to Spot Fake News (Bloomberg)
"Beginning today, Google will present richer information from fact-checking sites like PolitiFact and Snopes when they show up in search and news results. Those sites will be able to display richer information on Google, including directly noting whether they’ve judged a claim to be true, false, or somewhere in between.
What this update won’t do is improve the search rank for fact-checking sites or bring their information to the top of the page in Google’s “featured snippets” box. So while this change will help fact-checking sites stand out and have a better chance of reaching people, this doesn’t do anything to directly combat the use of Google’s platform to spread false or offensive stories."Google adds fact-check findings to search and news results - The Verge