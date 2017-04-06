"Facebook is introducing a free version of Workplace, its social networking tool for workers to chat and collaborate.Facebook tests Workplace Standard
"We're making Workplace work for more companies, so it's a pretty big step for us," Facebook product manager Simon Cross told CNBC.
The new product — which is still being tested and so not widely available — will look and feel the same to users as the paid version, but it's self-serve and will not offer companies the administrative and analytical tools available to paying subscribers."
Thursday, April 06, 2017
Facebook tests Workplace Standard (CNBC)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
