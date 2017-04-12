Fast Drawing for Everyone (Google Keyword blog)

Check it out at autodraw.com; also see Google’s AI doodle bot will transform your crude drawings into glorious clip art (The Verge)
"Drawing on your phone or computer can be slow and difficult—so we created AutoDraw, a new web-based tool that pairs machine learning with drawings created by talented artists to help you draw.Fast Drawing for Everyone
It works on your phone, computer, or tablet (and it’s free!). So the next time you want to make a birthday card, party invite or just doodle on your phone, it’ll be as easy and fast as everything else on the web."