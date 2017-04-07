Probably lots of start-ups changing "The Uber of <target domain>" pitches these days
"Lyft is being bolstered by the woes at Uber, which has been dealing with scandals involving the company’s workplace culture and aggressive leadership team. A grass-roots movement to boycott Uber has sprung up around the country, with the hashtag #deleteuber spreading quickly across Twitter related to the company’s shortcomings.
Lyft has been trying to capitalize on the stumbles of its opponent. The company has shown investors a recent surge in ride requests, buoyed by Uber’s negative publicity. It has also presented itself as a kinder alternative to Uber."Lyft Gets $500 Million in New Funding as Its Rival Uber Wobbles - The New York Times