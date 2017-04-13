Gene Roddenberry continues to inspire; on a related note, see Apple is reportedly working on sensors for diabetes treatment (The Verge)
"The competition’s tricorder, weighing five pounds or less, has the potential to revolutionize home health care. It can tell a person whether he or she has pneumonia or diabetes or other conditions, while monitoring the person’s blood pressure, heart rate and other health vitals. Additionally, it can share real-time information with medical professionals and could help millions of patients in medically underserved communities.Self-funded team led by an ER doctor wins ‘Star Trek’-inspired competition - The Washington Post
And it would arrive 250 years ahead of the one imagined in the original “Star Trek.”
The X Prize, funded by the Qualcomm Foundation, has committed $3.8 million toward continued consumer testing and development for the two top teams and four semifinalists. The organization will also provide both groups with support in Food and Drug Administration testing, in securing production and marketing, and in creating a documentary and museum exhibit about the tricorder’s potential."