"YouTube TV, Google’s internet TV subscription service, launches today. Ben Popper’s got a big look at the app for you, covering how it works and what channels you get. It sounds promising, and unlimited DVR powers (plus having those recordings saved for up to nine months) is awesome.10 important things to know before signing up for YouTube TV - The Verge
But I’m a nerd who occasionally spends time reading through FAQs and YouTube’s help pages to find the stuff that’s not include in flashy advertising. What I’ve found so far might be helpful in your decision on whether or not to give YouTube TV a (free) try."
Thursday, April 06, 2017
Check the full post for some useful tips; also see YouTube TV Goes Live in Google’s Biggest Swipe at Comcast Yet (Wired)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:42 AM
