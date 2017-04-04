Room for improvement
"Tizen runs on around 30 million TVs, and Samsung plans to have 10 million phones running the software by the end of the year. Samsung has attempted to move to Tizen on its devices as a way to loosen its reliance on Google’s Android software, but it’s clear Tizen isn’t secure and ready for popular devices like the company’s Galaxy range of handsets.
Israeli researcher Amihai Neiderman claims Samsung’s open-source Tizen operating system “may be the worst code I've ever seen,” noting in an interview with Motherboard that “you can see that nobody with any understanding of security looked at this code or wrote it. It's like taking an undergraduate and letting him program your software.""Samsung’s TV and watch OS is reportedly full of security holes - The Verge