Marissa Mayer Will Make $186 Million on Yahoo’s Sale to Verizon - The New York Times

The filing also disclosed that Yahoo invested in Snap, one of Silicon Valley's hottest companies, buying 2.3 million shares in a March 2015 fund-raising round that priced the shares at $10.86. After a stock split that doubled the number of shares Yahoo owned, Snap went public in March. Snap shares are now trading at $21.20, valuing Yahoo's stake at $98 million.
Yahoo also owns stakes in Hortonworks, an enterprise software company; Paperless, a digital event invitation service; and SeatGeek, a ticket reselling service. The company valued Excalibur, its portfolio of patents that are up for sale, at $740 million."
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
It would be interesting to see how many investment losses and write-downs Yahoo has taken over the last five years; e.g., see How Yahoo derailed Tumblr (Mashable)
