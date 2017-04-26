"Struggling Twitter today reported revenues of $548 million in the first quarter of 2017, a drop of 8 percent from the same period a year ago, marking the first such decline for the platform.Twitter reports first ever revenue decline but beats low bar it set for Q1 earnings thanks to user growth | VentureBeat | Social | by Chris O'Brien
Still, that tops the $512.1 million consensus analyst estimate. The company also reported that Monthly Active Users increased 9 million quarter-over-quarter, reaching 328 million. That’s an increase of 6 percent, a slightly better clip than the 4 percent growth the company reported last quarter."
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:06 AM
