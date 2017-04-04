"According to driving statistics published by California, Uber is the worst of six major self-driving car companies testing its vehicles in the state.Uber is '5,000 times worse than Google's Waymo at self-driving cars' | Technology | The Guardian
The minicab firm experienced a “disengagement” – when the automated system forces the human driver/passenger to take over control of the vehicle – once every mile driven, with a total of 20,354 miles clocked up before it was banned from testing in the state.
By contrast, at the top of the table was Waymo, Google’s sibling company, with one disengagement every 5,128 miles driven, and more than half a million miles driven in the last 12 months."
Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Uber is '5,000 times worse than Google's Waymo at self-driving cars' | Technology | The Guardian
Later in the article: "“If we are not tied for first” to develop the technology, Uber’s chief executive Travis Kalanick said last year, “then the person who is in first, or the entity that’s in first, then rolls out a ride-sharing network that is far cheaper or far higher-quality than Uber’s, then Uber is no longer a thing.”"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:47 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)