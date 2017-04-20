"So what is the answer to this very modern affliction? Mindfulness apps? Yoga? A digital detox?Facebook has 60 people working on how to read your mind | Technology | The Guardian
Nope. According to Facebook it’s developing technology to read your brainwaves so that you don’t have to look down at your phone to type emails, you can just think them.
Facebook has assembled a team of 60 people, including machine learning and neural prosthetics experts, to enable such a system. Facebook is currently hiring a brain-computer interface engineer and a neural imaging engineer. Its goal? To create a system capable of typing one hundred words per minute – five times faster than you can type on a smartphone – straight from your brain."
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:24 AM
