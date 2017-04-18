"In recent interviews and blog posts, Zuckerberg has acknowledged the complexity of the company’s new role in the global spotlight. He hopes to “amplify the good” and “mitigate the bad” effects of the Facebook platform, he wrote earlier this year.Facebook wanted ‘visceral’ live video. It’s getting live-streaming killers and suicides. - The Washington Post
Since Facebook launched live-streaming, first with celebrities in late 2015 and then to the general public, there have been so many live suicides broadcast that the company decided to create a set of tools for users to flag them and alert law enforcement, a tacit acknowledgment of its gatekeeper responsibilities.
Yet in July, the company apologized and blamed a technical glitch after live video of the aftermath of the Philando Castile police shooting, which was posted by his girlfriend and caused a national outcry, was temporarily disabled by Facebook software."
Also see A Murder Posted on Facebook Prompts Outrage and Questions Over Responsibility (NYT)
