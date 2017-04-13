"The two tech luminaries never crossed paths despite the fact that they helped launch two of the most influential technology companies that have gone toe-to-toe against each other for the past four decades.Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen meets Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak for the first time - GeekWire
Allen brought folks together at the Living Computer Museum + Labs in Seattle, which he founded in 2006. It was a private Apple reunion event of sorts, in advance of a new permanent Apple Computer Exhibit that debuts Friday and showcases Apple’s first 23 years in business. On display are computers like an operable Apple I — a Living Computer Museum director called it “the most important computer in history” — and machines like the original Apple II, IIe, IIc, Apple III, Lisa, and Macintosh computers, as well as a Bondi Blue iMac."
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Steve Wozniak also tweeted "Got to tell Paul Allen how what he did was a part of starting Apple. That's what doing things first is about."
