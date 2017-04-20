Thursday, April 20, 2017

Google’s Health Moonshot Comes Back to Earth - Bloomberg

From an Alphabet/Verily reality check

"Opening on April 19, the study is called Baseline, as in a starting point for what healthy biometric data should look like. It’s the first serious public test for Verily Life Sciences, formerly Google Life Sciences. While Verily has separated from Google’s internet business within the Alphabet Inc. holding company, it’s taking a page from the playbook of its former parent, which aims to collect and organize information online. Verily wants to collect data from our bodies, using it to guide better health decisions.

While that sounds ambitious, it’s much more modest than the missions Verily promoted when it was officially part of Google. Years ago, the biotech division promised projects such as glucose-monitoring contact lenses and all-in-one medical scanners; those remain in the lab. Former employees say the internal code name for the life sciences division was Panacea—cure-all. That’s over."
Google’s Health Moonshot Comes Back to Earth - Bloomberg
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 