"Google has released an improved version of its speech software for its cloud customers, and is allowing them to use the software more widely. The software is used for tasks such as transcription and voice commands.Google’s cloud clients now have full access to its speech recognition software - Recode
Google, which makes most of its money from digital advertising and search, sees enterprise offerings like cloud services as a key driver of future revenue growth, but it lags behind competitors that have been in the cloud space longer, like Amazon and Microsoft.
The new version of Google’s speech software is another example of how Google is trying to be a more competitive cloud provider. It’s also another way to show off Google’s AI abilities in what is quickly becoming a technology arms race with Amazon, Facebook and Apple."
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Google’s cloud clients now have full access to its speech recognition software - Recode
See Cloud Speech API is now generally available (Google Cloud Platform Blog) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:25 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)