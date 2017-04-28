Cloudera IPO: CLDR opening price on first trading day (CNBC)

"Cloudera shares bounced about 25 percent in their public debut on Friday.Cloudera IPO: CLDR opening price on first trading day
The stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the ticker "CLDR." Shares rose to $18 a share as the stock opened around 10.:45 a.m. ET, and last traded around $18.85 by mid-day.
The company priced its IPO at $15 a share, above the expected range of $12 to $14 a share. But it's significantly less than the $30.92 a share that Intel paid for the stock in 2014, according to regulatory documents."
Friday, April 28, 2017
Irrational exuberance, "Hadoop ecosystem" edition; CLDR closed at $18.10
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 4:44 PM
