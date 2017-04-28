Friday, April 28, 2017

Cloudera IPO: CLDR opening price on first trading day (CNBC)

Irrational exuberance, "Hadoop ecosystem" edition; CLDR closed at $18.10

"Cloudera shares bounced about 25 percent in their public debut on Friday.

The stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the ticker "CLDR." Shares rose to $18 a share as the stock opened around 10.:45 a.m. ET, and last traded around $18.85 by mid-day.

The company priced its IPO at $15 a share, above the expected range of $12 to $14 a share. But it's significantly less than the $30.92 a share that Intel paid for the stock in 2014, according to regulatory documents."
