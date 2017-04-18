"Cloudera, the enterprise big data company that’s received significant backing from Intel, has released the expected price range for its IPO. The company says it plans to price its shares between $12 and $14. The price will get finalized the night before Cloudera debuts on the stock market, which is expected to happen later this month.Cloudera expects market cap to be less than half private valuation | TechCrunch
The proposed price is a significant disappointment for some of the investors and employees of the company because it will mean it has gone down in value since its last private round. If it prices at the top of the range, Cloudera will be valued at $1.8 billion, significantly less than the $4.1 billion valuation from its 2014 round. This scenario has become known as a “down round IPO.”"
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cloudera expects market cap to be less than half private valuation | TechCrunch
A different kind of big data analytics
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:15 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)